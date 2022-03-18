TANGEDCO commercial inspector held for taking Rs 18K bribe for new connection

Thiruchirapalli :

DVAC sleuths arrested a TANGEDCO commercial inspector for accepting a bribe of Rs 18,000 for a new connection from a BHEL employee in Tiruchy on Thursday.





According to DVAC, Niyap Sakiya, a BHEL employee had constructed a house and applied for a new EB connection. M Victor, (41), the commercial inspector at the Navalpattu TANGEDCO ofice had demanded Rs 20,000 as bribe. After a series of negotiations, Niyap Sakiya accepted to give him Rs 18,000.





Niyap Sakiya approached the Tiruchy DVAC. Based on the complaint, a DVAC team, led by DSP Manikandan, went to the office and caught him red handed.



