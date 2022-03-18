Tamil Nadu increases monthly aid for 5 categories of differently-abled people

Chennai :

Following the announcement made by Governor R N Ravi in the state Assembly, the state government issued a Government Order to increase the monthly aid for five categories of differently-abled people from Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,000. The beneficiaries will include intellectually challenged, severely affected differently-abled persons, muscular dystrophy, persons affected with Parkinson’s syndrome and spinal cord genetic diseases and people affected with leprosy. Around 2.15 lakh persons will be benefited.



