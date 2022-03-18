Neeravi Murugan’s body handed over to relatives after postmortem

Madurai :

A team of forensic doctors from the Tirunelveli Government Medical College Hospital on Thursday conducted post-mortem on the body of the history-sheeter Murugan alias ‘Neeravi’ Murugan (45), who was killed in an encounter by a team of Dindigul police in Tirunelveli district on Wednesday. Tirunelveli Superintendent of Police P Saravanan said the inquest and the post-mortem were performed in the presence of a magistrate. Kalakad police registered a case and conducted investigations. After the autopsy, the body was handed over to the kin of Murugan.



