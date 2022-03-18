CS-led panel to deal ryots’ issues

Chennai :

The committee has been constituted in accordance with the announcement made by state agriculture minister in the exclusive agriculture budget presented last year.





The committee would go study the various key issues like market price, crop loss suffered due to natural disasters, procurement and distribution of fertilizers and demand-supply forecast faced by farmers and recommend solutions for the same.





The committee would also have additional chief secretaries of public works, finance, irrigation, cooperative, labour, fisheries, environment and energy departments as its members. The panel will meet every month and integrate all departments to arrive at solutions for problems.





CMDA members appointed





The state government on Thursday appointed two MLAs as members of CMDA. Madhavaram MLA S Sudharshanam and Thiru Vi Ka Nagar MLA P Sivakumar aka Thayagam Kavi have been appointed members of CMDA, an order issued by the housing department, Hitesh Kumar Makhwana said.





The tenure of the members would be three years from the date of the issue of the order or until further orders, whichever is earliest, the GO said.