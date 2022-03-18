6 Lankan fishermen apprehended

Chennai :

A defence release here today said the ICG apprehended another Sri Lankan fishing boat ‘Dinuka Putha-6’ within a week along with six crew for fishing in Indian EEZ.





The Indian Coast Guard Ship Vajra whilst on patrol detected a boat at 117 nautical miles South-East of Kanyakumari. Subsequently, the ship closed the boat and was sighted with nets in the water. On sighting the ICG Ship, they tried to escape from them, with their boat. However, the ICGS Vajra intercepted the Sri Lankan boat. Illegal fishing in Indian EEZ by the Sri Lankan fishing boat is a violation of the MZI Act, 1981. The boat was thoroughly rummaged by the boarding team of the ship. On investigation, it was found that the boat had an electronic chart display system and the crew was well aware of them fishing in the Indian EEZ. In addition, the Automatic identification system onboard was deliberately switched off.





An FIR has been filed and the boat along with its crew has been handed over to Marine police at Tharuvaikulam, Tuticorin.