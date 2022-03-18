TNSTC bus conductor held for misbehaving with IAS aspirant

Coimbatore :

Police said the victim, a native of Tiruvannamalai district, was enroute to her hostel in Coimbatore to prepare for the competitive exam. She reached Salem from Tiruvannamalai and took a bus to Coimbatore on Tuesday night.





From the start of her journey, the accused Poovendran, 31, from Vijayamangalam near Perundurai in Erode, had inappropriately touched the victim sitting behind her seat.





Disturbed by his indecent act, the woman pushed away his hand multiple times, but he continued harassing her after switching off the lights.





Police said the victim put up with his unbearable torture as she shied away from raising the issue on the bus.





By the time, the bus reached the Gandhipuram bus terminus on Wednesday morning, the woman mustered the courage to give a tight slap to her perpetrator of the offence. She also shouted out and other passengers who woke up from sleep joined her to thrash Poovendran black and blue.





As the woman also informed her friends over a call about the incident, they too were waiting at the bus stand.





Soon, the police turned up and took the accused to the Kattoor police station.





At the station, Poovendran pleaded for forgiveness by falling on her feet. A case was registered against him under IPC section 354 (A) for sexual harassment and he was remanded in judicial custody.