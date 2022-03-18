Woman hangs with 2 kids over family dispute in Salem

Coimbatore :

According to police, Kurinji Tamil, 29, wife of Rajesh, 44 from Veeranam had frequent quarrels with her mother-in-law over family issues.





Following one such quarrel, Kurinji hanged her two children Vimal Pranav, 7 and Karthik Pranav, 4 and she too hung, when she was alone in the house.





Kurinji’s mother-in-law, who found the doors locked from inside, had informed Rajesh. He then arrived and broke the door to find his wife and two children hanging, police said.





On information, the Veeranam police rushed to the spot and sent the bodies of the deceased for a post mortem examination at Salem Government Hospital. A case has been registered and further investigantion is under way.