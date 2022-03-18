70 new cases in Tamil Nadu, TPR dips to 0.2 per cent

Chennai :

Chennai recorded 20 cases while 11 cases were reported in Chengalpattu and Coimbatore had five cases. At least 17 districts did not report new cases on Thursday.





As many as 37,357 more samples were tested for the virus in the State in the past 24 hours. The test positivity rate (TPR) in Tamil Nadu stood at 0.2 per cent, while Chengalpattu and Chennai recorded a 0.6 per cent positivity rate.





The State recorded one more death due to the pandemic virus, taking the toll of the total number of deaths so far in the State to 38,025. A total of 146 more people were discharged from several hospitals, taking the total recoveries in the State to 34,13,394.