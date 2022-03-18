Wildlife crime control bureau soon, Tamil Nadu govt informs HC

Chennai :

The government made this submission before a division bench of Justice V Bharathidasan and Justice N Sathikumar on hearing a batch of writ petitions seeking directions to the State to initiate action against the illegal activities including poaching and hunting inside the forests.





When the matter was taken up for hearing, the government informed that it has formed a committee headed by Shekhar Kumar Niraj and it has IGP S Murugan, an officer from the directorate of revenue intelligence and assistant chief wildlife warden as members. The government will form the TNWCCB based on the advice and recommendation of the above committee. On recording the submissions, the judges granted time till March 26 for the government to submit their affidavit regarding the constitution of TNWCCB.





Meanwhile, the bench also questioned the government about the recent forest fire that occurred in the Kodaikanal and Anamalai hills. Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Chief Wildlife Warden Shekhar Kumar Niraj informed the judges that the forest fire was put off by the government within 24 hours and no human and animal live losses had been reported.







