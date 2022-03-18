Tamil Nadu seeks support for key highway projects

Chennai :

There were 10 highway proposals that Velu took up with Gadkari, including elevated corridors from Madhavaram junction to Outer Ring Road, Tambaram to Chengalpattu and Maduravoyal to Sriperumbudur; expansion of road between Chengalpattu and Tindivanam as eight-lane; elevated corridors between Tiruchy and Thuvakudi; removing toll plazas located within municipal limits; Coimbatore-Sathyamangalam highway; and half-ring roads for Coimbatore and Tiruchy.





Sources said NHAI said the detailed project report was being prepared for the 24.5 km long six-lane elevated corridor Tambaram and Chengalpattu, a project that is estimated to cost Rs 3,309 crore. “NHAI also preparing DPRs for the Maduravoyal-Sriperumbudur and Madhavaram junction-Outer Ring Road junction elevated road projects,” sources added.





Velu apprised Gadkari of the cooperation extended by the State for the projects, and mentioned excavation of sand from quarries, clearance from Forest Department, installing grids and electric transformers and permission from the PWD and Water Resources Department for constructions on waterbodies.





The Minister also requested issuing a notification in the Gazette of India over the policy approval granted for upgrading eight roads as national highways.





Earlier this year, Chief Minister MK Stalin had clarified to the Centre that the State would extend all support for the National Highway projects taken up here.