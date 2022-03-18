TN Budget: High hopes among school, higher education experts

Chennai :

“The foremost requirement is to increase the allocation of funds for improving the infrastructure of all the state-run schools,” Tamil Nadu Teachers’ Association president PK Ilamaran told DT Next.





“Smart class should be established in all the schools,” he said adding the state should ensure adequate teachers since this year more students have got admitted to government and government-aided schools.





He also appealed that RTE should not be encouraged and instead the State should improve the education standards in state-run schools.





“The budget should also scrap the new pension scheme for the teachers and implement the old one,” Ilamaran said.





PB Prince Gajendra Babu General Secretary, State Platform for Common School System - Tamil Nadu (SPCSS-TN) said, “Formation of a Commission to evolve State Education Policy and allotment of adequate funds for this purpose is the primary task,” he said.





“The government should convert all temporary posts into permanent posts. Regularisation of adhoc appointments, upgrading and strengthening government schools are pending demands that require urgent attention,” he said adding declaring all government schools as neighbourhood schools will help to stop draining the exchequer through reimbursement for admission under Section 12 (c) of the RTE Act.





On the higher education side, former vice-chancellor of Anna University and professor Balaguruswamy said more funds should be allocated for research activities in the universities and colleges in the State.





He also said the State should prevail upon the Centre not to set up any foreign universities. “Infrastructure of the higher education institutions should be improved,” he said.





N Pasupathy, a senior member of the Association of University Teachers (AUT), said the government should give clarity on implementing the New Education Policy (NEP). “Though we also oppose several aspects NEP, there should be a mention in the Budget about it to implement according to the states’ requirements,” he said adding “last year, the budget did not spell about it”.





Prince Gajendra Babu said the funds allocated for higher education are being mostly spent on recurring expenditures. “A well-planned far-sighted approach is required to rejuvenate the department,” he added.