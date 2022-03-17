OPS urge DMK government to postpone the first semester exams besides conducting them online

Chennai :

AIADMK coordinator and former chief minister O Panneerselvam on Thursday urged the DMK government to postpone the semester exams for first-year college students besides conducting them online.





"The Anna University's proposal to conduct first semester exams physically from March 21 have shocked the students," the AIADMK leader said.





Stating that only 60 days of physical classes were conducted for the first semester, he said "Colleges, which were converted into Covid care centres, have conducted only 40 days of direct classes for the students".





"The first-year students, who did have Class 12 board exams due to pandemic situation, were not given enough time for studying," he said adding that at this juncture, Anna University's announcement to conduct first semester exams has created serious concerns.





Pointing out that the State government had already announced that all the semester exams will be conducted online, Panneerselvam said, "The other announcement of Anna University to conduct physical exams, amid request from the colleges to conduct online way, cannot be accepted".





The AIADMK coordinator claimed that students are expecting to postpone the exams since they did not have enough time to cover the portion and they also expect to conduct online. "It was also responsible for the government to take measures for the genuine request of the students," he added.





"Therefore, the Chief Minister should immediately intervene and take steps to discuss with all the stakeholders and fulfill the request of the students," he said.