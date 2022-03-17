Pain and palliative care encouraging cancer patients to complete treatment in Tamil Nadu

Chennai :

With the commencement of Pain and Palliative Care Unit at the Tamil Nadu Government Multi-Super Speciality Hospital a few months ago, more number of cancer patients are completing the course of treatment due to reduced pain relief treatments.





There are about 10 patients per day who seek pain and palliative care intervention at the hospital, with 60 per cent of them being cancer patients. "Several times cancer patients and also patients with other diseases have treatment procedures that can be painful. In such cases, they are discouraged to complete the treatment process and some of them even discontinue the treatment. Pain and palliative care for such cases has been extremely useful as interventional procedures are being taken to reduce the severity of the pain and improving the quality of life," said Dr G K Kumar, Head of Department of anaesthesia and Pain & Palliative Care at the hospital.





Doctors say that the survival rate might not increase with the pain relief treatments but quality of life is improved. The acceptance of the disease is easier and they take up further treatment of cancer.





Dr Ayshvarya R, Assistant Professor at Department of Anaesthesia at Omandurar Government Medical College and Hospital says that it is mostly old age people who are benefitted with a better quality of life in cancer care. Meanwhile, younger patients and those with early onset of cancer have a reduced intake of oral analgesics for pain relief as part of the treatment after they are given interventional care as part of pain management.





"Pain and Palliative Care is more effective as there is a course of oral medication, along with administration of medication around the nerve that is causing the pain to stop nerve conduction. Some of the targeted therapies are using audio frequency that works on blocking the specific points of pain inducing fiber. With pain relief, patients are encouraged to take up next course of treatment and we are seeing a rise in the number of people who were earlier continuing the treatment. We are also undertaking psychological counseling as part of the Palliative Care," said Dr Ayshvarya.