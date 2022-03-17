Madurai and Nellai get new city police chiefs , new additional CoP for Chennai

Chennai :

TS Anbu , IG, south , has been transferred and posted as additional commissioner of police , Chennai , north. Asra Garg, on return from central deputation, has been posted as the new IG, south. Madurai city commissioner Prem Anand Sinha has been asked take charge as the new IG, north.





T Senthil Kumar, additional commissioner, Chennai north , has been posted as the new Madurai city commissioner, while Santhosh Kumar present IG , north zone has been asked asume charge as the new commissioner of Tirunelveli.