Thu, Mar 17, 2022

Madurai and Nellai get new city police chiefs , new additional CoP for Chennai

Published: Mar 17,202201:42 PM by DT Bureau

Among fresh transfers and promotions in police department, the Chennai city will get new additional Commissioner of police (north), new commissioners for Madurai and Tirunelveli cities besides new IGs for South zone, north Zone. G Sampath Kumar, who got entangled in IPL betting controversy after he exposed it , has been finally promoted as IG.

Representative image (Source: Twitter)
Chennai:
TS Anbu , IG, south , has been transferred and posted as additional commissioner of police , Chennai , north. Asra Garg, on return from central deputation, has been posted as the new IG, south. Madurai city commissioner Prem Anand Sinha has been asked take charge as the new IG, north.

T Senthil Kumar, additional commissioner, Chennai north , has been posted as the new Madurai city commissioner, while Santhosh Kumar  present IG , north zone has been asked asume charge as the new commissioner of Tirunelveli.

