High Court rejects election petition filed against former Chief Minister OPS

Chennai :

Justice V Bharathidasan rejected the election petition on allowing an application moved by the former Chief Minister seeking a direction to quash the election petition filed by P Milani, a DMK functionary from the Theni district.





In her petition, Milany alleged that OPS had declared false asset and income details in his election affidavit filed along with the nomination papers.





However, OPS claimed the contention was completely wrong and he had declared all the details in his affidavit.





"The election petitioner is wasting the time of the court. I had disclosed all my income and asset details. In fact, we had mentioned the purchase price and current market value of our properties. Therefore, the election petition is liable to be set aside," OPS said in his affidavit.





Meanwhile, Milany's counsel pointed out that OPS had not declared a detail of a bungalow that was registered in the name of the former CM's spouse.





On recording all the submissions, the judge accepted the arguments by the OPS's counsel and allowed the election petition filed by him. The judge also rejected the election petition filed by Milany.