No court order barring me from talking to media, says Jayakumar

Thiruchirapalli :

The former minister had vehemently attacked the DMK government on Tuesday, after appearing before the Cantonment police, claiming that his arrest was a warning to the AIADMK and attempts were being made to destroy the party. However, the DMK organizing Secretary RS Bharathi, who condemned Jayakumar’s comment, clarified that he was not arrested for criticizing the Chief Minister MK Stalin but for landgrabing, attempt to murder and public nuisance, He asked the former minister to prove himself innocent before the court and mind his words.





“No one can control me nor the 1.5 crore AIADMK cadre and the court has not barred me from talking to the media during the conditional bail term,” Jayakumar told the reporters referring to the statements of RS Bharathi.





He also claimed that the DMK cadre themselves consider MK Stalin as the best Chief Minister and ridiculed whether the UN declared him as the best chief minister.





Meanwhile, the former minister claimed that the DVAC could seize nothing from the house and establishments of his party colleague Velumani. “But there is a false propaganda that 11 kgs of gold and cash were seized from him. This was a blatant lie. The DMK has been attempting to spread lies repeatedly to threaten the AIADMK. We will never be frightened by such threats”, stressed Jayakumar.