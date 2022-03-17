Order to form TN press council revoked

Chennai :

The judges passed the order on a suo-motu proceedings initiated by the court to review the verdict passed by a division bench, consisting of Justice N Kirubakaran and Justice P Velmurugan on 19.08.2021.





“Instead of giving a direction as prayed for in the petition, the division bench has issued direction for constitution of the Press Council of Tamil Nadu, which was not the subject matter or the prayer of the petitioner. Therefore, a joint prayer was made to recall the said order. The joint prayer is justified, because, the direction given by the division bench was not even prayed, ” the bench ruled.





The additional advocate general appearing for the official respondents informed that a direction for the constitution of the press council of Tamil Nadu by the State Government is not sustainable.





The division bench passed the order while hearing a petition filed by S Sekaran seeking direction to the state police to investigate the case by forming a team in regard to the allegations of theft of temple idols.





Since Sekaran claimed him to be a journalist, Pon Manickavel, then IG, Idol wing, submitted that Sekaran was a fake journalist. Therefore, the division bench passed an order to constitute the press council of Tamil Nadu to regulate journalists and journalists’ associations.