Tahsildar’s vehicle attacked for denying permission to hold Manjuvirattu event

Thiruchirapalli :

The vehicle of a tahsildar was attacked for denying permission to hold a manjuvirattu event near Jayankondam in Ariyalur district on Wednesday wee hours. It is said, the residents of Suttrukulam village near Jayankondam used to hold manjuvirattu (bull chasing) event as part of the Muneeswarar temple festival in the Tamil month of Panguni every year and the organisers approached the district administration for permission. Though permission was denied, residents were making arrangements for the event. Tahsildhar Anandan went to the spot on Tuesday night and asked them to stop the arrangements. Since the residents refused to do so, the tahsildar removed the barricade with earthmover. Suddenly someone from the group pelted stones at his vehicle. On information, the Jayankondam police rushed to the spot and rescued Anandan. The police also registered a case against 40 residents.



