Priest held in Sirkazhi for concealing two temple idols worth Rs 2 crore

Thiruchirapalli :

According to the idol wing personnel, the metal idols of Sri Nallakathayee amman, Sri Kanjamalaiyeeshwaran, Sri Anjaneyar and Sri Vinayagar had gone missing from Arulmigu Mannarsamy and Arulmigu Nallakathayee temples in Mannankovil village near Sirkazhi in Mayiladuthurai district 40 years.





Acting on a complaint from N Veeramani from Enakudi village to trace the missing idols, the idol wing police registered a case and formed a special team led by ASP Rajaram.





On Tuesday, the team secured N Suryamurthy (75), a temple priest from Nemmeli village near Sirkazhi on suspicion. During interrogation, the priest confessed to having concealed Pradosha Nayagar and Pradosha Nayagi idols in the sanctum sanctorum of Arulmigu Visalaskshi Viswanatha Swamy temple at Nemmeli with an intention sell them for Rs 2 crore.





He also admitted that he had stolen other temple articles like silver kalasams belonging to the Kathayee Amman temple and Saneeshwarar temple, a silver pot and a kuthuvilakku. Suryamurthy was later produced before the Kumbakonam Additional Judicial Magistrate Court.