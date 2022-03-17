Kin seek action against cops for man’s death in Salem

Coimbatore :

Santhosh A from Kondalampatti was stopped by police during a vehicle check on the night of 12 March at Kondalampatti roundana. As he was allegedly found drunk, the police seized the vehicle and slapped him with a penalty of Rs 10,000 for drunken driving.





Upset over the developments, Santhosh left the spot, only to return in a while with a can of petrol. He doused himself with petrol and set himself on fire in the middle of the road. Passers-by extinguished the fire and sent him to Salem Government Hospital with 80 per cent burns. However, he succumbed to injuries on Tuesday.





Meanwhile, the family members and relatives of the deceased gathered in front of the district collectorate on Wednesday, while refusing to receive the body after a post-mortem examination at Salem GH. They demanded action against cops while alleging that a false case of drunken driving was booked and against seizure of the vehicle.





“Though Santhosh pleaded by falling at the feet of cops claiming he was not drunk, the police ignored his request and took action for no mistake. Hence, he took the extreme step,” the protestors said.





They withdrew the protest after senior police officials held talks and assured that they would take action against the sub-inspector. The protesting family members then left after submitting a petition to district administration authorities.