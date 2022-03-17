Thu, Mar 17, 2022

Four men arrested for house break-ins in Madurai, valuables recovered

Published: Mar 17,202204:45 AM

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

After being arrested, gold ornaments worth Rs 3.60 lakh, silver articles worth Rs 1.30 lakh and Rs 18,700 were recovered, sources said.

Representative image
Representative image
Madurai:
Four men including a lawyer were arrested on Wednesday in connection with a series of house break-in incidents that occurred in parts of Annanagar and Uthangudi in Madurai city. After being arrested, gold ornaments worth Rs 3.60 lakh, silver articles worth Rs 1.30 lakh and Rs 18,700 were recovered, sources said. Based on complaints, Commissioner of Police, Madurai City, Prem Anand Sinha formed special teams under the monitor of Deputy Commissioner of Police, Madurai City (North), (Law and Order) P Thangadurai. Investigations revealed that the accused T Murugan (37), A Karthikannan (32), A Soundarapandian (40), lawyer and K Marimookan (24) targeted locked houses and decamped with valuables.

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations