Four men arrested for house break-ins in Madurai, valuables recovered

Madurai :

Four men including a lawyer were arrested on Wednesday in connection with a series of house break-in incidents that occurred in parts of Annanagar and Uthangudi in Madurai city. After being arrested, gold ornaments worth Rs 3.60 lakh, silver articles worth Rs 1.30 lakh and Rs 18,700 were recovered, sources said. Based on complaints, Commissioner of Police, Madurai City, Prem Anand Sinha formed special teams under the monitor of Deputy Commissioner of Police, Madurai City (North), (Law and Order) P Thangadurai. Investigations revealed that the accused T Murugan (37), A Karthikannan (32), A Soundarapandian (40), lawyer and K Marimookan (24) targeted locked houses and decamped with valuables.



