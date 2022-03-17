Tamil Nadu units of Congress, BJP lock horns over Hindi movie ‘Kashmir Files’

Chennai :

The state units of Congress and BJP have locked horns over the movie “The Kashmir Files”, which has become the talking point among the Twitterati from both ends of the political spectrum.





After the state BJP issued a public invitation for a public screening of Kashmir Files in the city, the state Congress has reacted strongly to the saffron push.





Responding to the invite posted by state BJP president K Annamalai on his verified Twitter handle, media coordinator of Tamil Nadu Congress Sasikanth Senthil sought to know if the state BJP chief would ever do anything other than plan to spread hate.





While the right-wing Twitterati went gaga over Annamalai’s invite, the liberal constituency has been recalling the ban on the movie “Parzania” in Gujarat during the BJP reign over a decade and a half ago. The state BJP had arranged a special screening of the film in Rohini Cinemas in Koyambedu on the evening of March 16.



