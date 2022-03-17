NIT-Tiruchy to offer 18-month certificate course on Steel technology

Thiruchirapalli :

NIT-Tiruchy has decided to introduce a certificate programme on steel technology for the professionals to augment their technical knowledge, said NIT Tiruchy Director G Aghila here on Wednesday. Referring to the efforts made to promote the improvised technology to the aspirants, Aghila said, the institute has charted out several new programmes to augment the technical knowledge to the people on a priority basis. Accordingly, an 18-month certificate programme on steel technology has been planned for the people in the industry to augment their technical knowledge. “We have decided to admit between 30 and 50 students through online and offline programmes”, she said.



