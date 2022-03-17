Give proof of charges on Ennore project contract, Senthil Balaji tells Annamalai

Chennai :

Electricity Minister V Senthilbalaji on Wednesday warned BJP state president K Annamalai of legal action if he failed to provide proof for the charges raised by him over the awarding of the contract for the Ennore Expansion Supercritical Thermal Power Station. Annamalai told reporters that the DMK government has favoured the BGR which was awarded the 660 MW Ennore Expansion project by reducing the deposit to three per cent from 10 per cent. Denying the allegations, Senthilbalaji said that Annamalai was making false charges against the DMK government while the contract was awarded by the previous AIADMK government.



