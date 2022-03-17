Tiruvannamalai’s Uzhavar Sandhai gets ‘Clean Fruits and Vegetables’ certification

Tiruvannamalai :

Adding one more feather to its cap in the field of agriculture, Tiruvannamalai district’s Uzhavar Sandhai has become the first market in Tamil Nadu and the country’s second to receive the central government’s ‘Clean Fruits and Vegetables’ certification. Revealing this to DT Next the district’s designated officer (food safety department) Dr A Ramakrishnann said the certification was issued based on “random checks carried out by officials on whether farmers in the town’s Uzhavar Sandhai marketed only fruits and vegetables which used fertilizers and pesticides within the limits stipulated by the government.” Earlier, farmers operating the 75 shops were given intensive training for a day by the food safety and agriculture departments.



