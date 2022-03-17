19 districts report ‘nil’ as TN cases drop to 72

Chennai :

Chennai reported 23 cases, followed by Chengalpattu 12, Coimbatore 7, and The Nilgiris, Thanjavur and Tiruchy 4 cases each, while 19 districts recorded nil cases.





The test positivity rate (TPR) in Tamil Nadu stood at 0.2 per cent after testing of 35,611 samples. Chennai, Krishnagiri, and Ramanathapuram reported the highest TPR with 0.6 per cent each, while Chengalpattu, Dharmapuri and Thoothukudi recorded 0.4 per cent each.





A total of 34,13,248 people have recovered from infection in the State after 161 more people were discharged from several hospitals across the State on Wednesday. As many as 36,100 more samples were tested for the virus in the State in the past 24 hours.