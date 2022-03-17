In a first, govt teachers to undergo capacity building training

Chennai :

About 1.4 lakh teachers of Classes 9 to 12 in the State-run schools will be benefited. A senior official from the School Education Department said the duration of the online training would be 12 weeks. “The programme will train teachers through various new courses that will focus on various aspects of pedagogy,” he said adding the training sessions will aim at ensuring teachers are equipped with the latest model of teaching and assessment.





According to the official, State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), a wing of the School Education Department, was entrusted with preparing the training programme for the teachers.





He said the courses will have a variety of resources such as videos (introductory, conceptual and demonstration), text, interactive activities, reflective activities, external links, reference materials to keep the learners engaged and address different learning styles.





The training programme also aims to build competencies among all the teachers and school headmasters from the high school level. Student assessment, classroom management, cognitive development, health and wellbeing in the schools and lesson planning techniques are some of the modules that will be part of the training.





Claiming that the massive training programme was expected to motivate and equip teachers to encourage and foster critical thinking in students, handle diverse situations and act as first-level counsellors, he said: “The list of the teachers, who will be undergoing training have already been prepared”.





Pointing out that the training would be given batch-wise, the official said at the end of the training programme, each participant would get a certificate and the applications are available online, the official added.



