15-yr-old develops app for farmers to get better yield

Chennai :

Aravind S, the face behind the app, said it will provide the user with geolocation to identify the type of soil in the farmland as well as climatic conditions in the locality for a better yield. The app will also provide specific details including the days required to harvest a crop and its market price.





“Growing up watching farmers around me, I often heard them fretting about these issues. So, I attempted to create this app, the Golden Crop, to help them lead a better life. I will keep working on this app by adding more updated features. And I hope the farmers in the area will benefit from this app,” said Aravind.





The app also allows farmers to test the soil and connects the user directly with the local soil testing labs, so the farmers make the right crop selection suitable to the soil. They can also check their crop health by comparing it with a healthy crop image available in the app. “Within a few days, the app will be available to farmers in their regional language,” added Aravind.





Tamil Nadu Agriculture department had also launched an Uzhavan app in the recent past to help the farmers on similar lines and the rainfall forecast is a major parameter linked to these pro-farmer apps, a senior official at secretariat recalled.