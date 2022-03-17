Enact special law to prevent honour killings, says state CPM secretary

Coimbatore :

“Incidents of honour killings against inter-caste couples has become a regular affair in Tamil Nadu. Getting a conviction for the accused in such cases has become a herculean task. To prevent such incidents, I request the Chief Minister MK Stalin to enact a special law against honour killings,” he said to the media, after meeting the family members of slain Dalit youth Gokulraj at their house in Salem.





Stating that honour killings have brought shame to Tamil society, Balakrishnan said it was after large scale protests by various political outfits, the assailants involved in the murder of Gokulraj were arrested after a long delay.





“DSP Vishnupriya, who was investigating the case in the right direction, ended her life due to influence by caste groups and pressure by senior officials. Being so, the family members of Gokulraj had fought bravely for justice,” he said.





Meanwhile, the three-day state level committee meeting of CPM ended on Wednesday. In the meeting, the party passed a resolution to make suitable amendments in the law to remove the Governor from the post of Chancellor of universities. This demand comes in the wake of Governor RN Ravi’s controversial speech at the South Zone Vice Chancellors meet in Coimbatore.





The powers of the Governor to choose the Vice Chancellor should be ripped off by enacting amendments to the law. The meeting also opposed outsourcing of manpower to a private firm in Anna University, which may lead to around 500 staff losing their jobs.