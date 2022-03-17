Conduct Aaduthurai TP’s indirect election with an independent officer: HC

Chennai :

Chief Justice MN Bhandari, along with Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy, passed the direction on hearing the plea by Pattali Makkal Katchi’s Aaduthurai TP councillor Ma Ka Stalin. It was Stalin who filed nominations to fight the indirect elections for the chairman position. The petitioner sought a direction to the TNSEC to conduct a fresh indirect election immediately. He alleged that though he had enough councillors’ support to win the chairman election, the ruling party members were involved in the ruckus and stopped the election.





When the HC saw the CCTV footage of Aaduthurai’s indirect election, the judges expressed their anguish against the TNSEC and police for not stopping people who snatch the election papers and fled.





On Wednesday, the State Election Commission informed the HC that they have suspended a returning officer, R Ilavarasan, for not stopping the ruckus during the indirect polls. The SEC also noted that the fresh indirect elections will be held on March 23 instead of March 26.





However, the petitioner wanted proper police protection for the indirect elections.





“To prevent any unruly incident like the past, the police should provide proper security to the fresh elections,” the petitioner submitted. On recording the submissions, the judges directed the police to extend the security to avoid the ruckus. The matter has been adjourned to March 25.