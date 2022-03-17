Come up with policy decision on Karuvelam trees in 2 weeks, TN told

Chennai :

A full bench, consisting of Chief Justice MN Bhandari, Justice N Sathish Kumar and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy, passed the direction on hearing a batch writ petitions seeking the removal of Seemai Karuvelam trees across the State.





“Even other states in the country had started weeding out Seemai Karuvelam. Our State should also take steps to eradicate this invasive species,” the CJ observed.





Additional Advocate General S Silambanan informed the court that the government constituted seven teams comprising Indian Forest Service officers to visit and assess the process of removing the Seemai Karuvelam trees in other parts of the country.





“According to the expert committee, states including Odisha and Rajasthan are removing Karuvelam trees by issuing tenders. They are completely removing the invasive species and also replacing them with Indian origin trees. We have sent the report to the government and a policy decision will be made on this subject soon,” the AAG submitted.





On recording the submissions, the bench wanted the State to come up with a policy decision to remove the Seemai Karuvelam trees.





Recently, the Madras HC had asked the State to utilise the MGNREGS funds for removing the Seemai Karuvelam trees. However, the State noted that the Centre has to give a nod for utilising the Seemai Karuvelam trees.





The matter has been adjourned by two weeks.