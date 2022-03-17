Tangedco signs MoUs to procure 2,900 MW

Chennai :

An official release stated that Tangedco signed one MoU with NLC’s 3X800 MW pithead thermal power station at Talabira, Odisha to procure 1,500 MW. “Tamil Nadu has been allotted 1,500 MW out of the 2,400 MW Talabira pit head thermal power station by the Union Government as its share. The thermal power project will be commissioned in 2026-27. Being a pit head power station, NLC has fixed a flat tariff of Rs 3.08 per unit,” it said.





Another MoU was signed with the Solar Energy Corporation of India to procure 1,000 MW to fulfil its renewable purchase obligation arising out of the State’s renewable energy policy, the release said. The SECI would supply solar energy at a cost of Rs 2.61 per unit and power would be supplied from the end of 2022-23.





The utility also signed an MoU with the Power Trading Corporation (PTC) for round the clock short term power supply of 400 MW. Power would be supplied at a cost of Rs 3.26 per unit for he next three years.





Electricity Minister Senthil Bhalaji presented a cheque of Rs 15.16 crore to Stalin as interim dividend from the profits earned by the Tangedco and NLC’s joint venture company NTPL 2x500 MW. NTPL earned a profit of Rs 182.01 crore for the first nine months of 2021-22. Tangedco which holds 11 per cent share in the NTPL was paid Rs 15.16 crore.





Several officials, including Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu, Union Coal Secretary Dr Anil Kumar Jain, State Energy Secretary Ramesh Chand Meena, Tangedco CMD Rajesh Lakhani and NLC CMD Rakesh Kumar were present at the MoU signing event.