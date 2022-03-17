Boulders moved on Bajaj M80, DVAC unearths scam in Kumari

Chennai :

Sleuths came across the records while probing irregularities in construction of the 750-metre long seawall at Eraviputhenthurai, in Killiyoor taluk, at a cost of Rs 3 crore. The probe disclosed that at least Rs 64 lakh was allegedly swindled by PWD officers, the DVAC FIR stated.





The investigators listed Christhu Nesakumar, former executive engineer, PWD, Anti Sea Erosion, Kanniyakumari; S Arjunan, former assistant executive engineer, Kothayar Sub-Project, Implementation-Sub-Division, Kuzhithurai; Thanumoorthy, who is now working as assistant engineer, PWD, Sea Erosion Section-I, Thuckalai, as the first three suspects. Later, the contract work was given to the fourth accused, Ramesh, in November 2017.





For constructing an armour layer on the seawall, boulders weighing 1000 to 1500 kg were to be transported from quarries in tipper to the worksite. The entire process was to be supervised by the PWD officers and as per records, 16,482.24 MT stones were dumped at the work site between November 2017 to January 2018.





However, going by the records, the sleuths found that the vehicle bearing number TN-72-C-0797 was not a lorry but a Bajaj M80 and TN-30-AX-8336 was also not a lorry but a TATA ACE, which can carry a maximum of 750 kg load. “It is clear that the three suspects, along with the fourth accused, fraudulently entered the vehicle numbers in records,” the FIR noted.





The accused had claimed that 16,482.24 MT stones were transported but the actual transported stones as per the quarry owners was 475.44 MT. So, 16006.8 MT was not transported and the cost of the non-transported 16006.8 MT stones has been pegged at Rs 64.34 lakh, the amount swindled by the accused, the FIR stated.