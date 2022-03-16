Fresh cases continue to decline in Tamil Nadu

Chennai :

Recoveries outnumbered new cases with 161 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 34,13,248 leaving 873 active infections, a medical bulletin said.





Among the districts, Chennai and Chengalpet added 23 and 12 cases, respectively, while the remaining districts reported new cases in single digit.





Three districts Ariyalur, Mayiladuthurai and Villupuram reported zero active infections while 18 districts added zero new cases.





The state capital leads in overall infections with 7,50,812 cases.





A total of 36,100 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined to 6,51,19,008, the bulletin said.