Two arrested in Madurai for selling lottery tickets

Madurai :

On receiving information that lottery tickets were being sold in Madurai, Matuttavani and Uthangudi, the police conducted a raid in the Uthangudi area in Madurai and made the arrests. The arrested persons - Jayaraman and Sevuga Perumal - are from Sivagangai. Police confiscated 527 lottery tickets and Rs 6, 000 from them.





Further investigation is underway.