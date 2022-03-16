Wed, Mar 16, 2022

Two arrested in Madurai for selling lottery tickets

Published: Mar 16,202204:59 PM by ANI

Two persons were arrested in Madurai for selling lottery tickets, said Tamil Nadu Police on Wednesday. The sale of lottery tickets is banned in Tamil Nadu and is a punishable offence.

Representative image
Madurai:
On receiving information that lottery tickets were being sold in Madurai, Matuttavani and Uthangudi, the police conducted a raid in the Uthangudi area in Madurai and made the arrests. The arrested persons - Jayaraman and Sevuga Perumal - are from Sivagangai. Police confiscated 527 lottery tickets and Rs 6, 000 from them.

Further investigation is underway.

