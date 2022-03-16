OPS urges Centre, TN not to reduce EPF interest rate

Chennai :

AIADMK coordinator and former chief minister of Tamil Nadu O Panneerselvam on Wednesday urged the Centre to reconsider its move to reduce the interest rate of Employee Provident Fund (EPF).





The AIADMK leader also urged the DMK government to prevail upon the Union Government to ensure that the interest rate of EPF was not decreased





"It was shocking to note that the Centre has approved to reduce the EPF interest rate from 8.5% to 8.1%", he said.





Pointing out that EPF and its interest is valuable for the working community during their retirement time, he said the employees were worried after a gradual reduction in the interest of EPF over the years.





"In 2015-16, the interest rate was 8.8% and slowly it was now reduced to 8.1%, which was low in four decades," he said and pointed out that the present proposed interest was given during 1977-78.





Panneerselvam said that though several reasons including global economic slowdown, the prevalence of international market and Covid impact, were indicated for the reduction in the EPS interest rate, it would affect 6.4 crore, poor labourers, in the country.





"Due to pandemic situation, people were affected financially and mentally and now slowly the normalcy has returned", he said adding that it would be thunder strike for the workers if the reduction of interest rate was implemented.





The AIADMK leader said as the labour community were expecting to stop reducing the interest of EPS, it was up to the Centre to fulfil their expectations. "Therefore, the Centre should take steps accordingly and the DMK government should also prevail upon the Union Government for taking measures in this regard," he said.