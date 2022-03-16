Most-wanted criminal Neeravi Murugan shot dead in Tirunelveli

Chennai :

The most-wanted notorious criminal Neeravi Murugan was shot dead by police near Nanguneri in Tirunelveli district. A special team, who went in search of Murugan, from Dindigul district in robbery case reported in Palani, gunned him down after having busted his hideout near a petrol bunk on Kalakad road.





Murugan attempted to attack the police, who opened fire in self defense, he was a native of Thoothukudi. He's wanted in several cases of crime in various districts and was nabbed by a special team at gunpoint in Valliyoor of Tirunelveli district in 2019.





Murugan has a history of over hundred violent crime cases such as murder, attempt to murder, robbery and dacoity.