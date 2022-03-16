Wed, Mar 16, 2022

Velumani DA case: 11 kg gold, 118 kg silver, unaccounted cash and crypto investments unearthed

Published: Mar 16,202210:07 AM by DT Bureau

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

DVAC on Tuesday conducted searches at 58 premises of the former minister.

SP Velumani. File photo
SP Velumani. File photo
Chennai:
During the searches at former minister SP Velumani's premises on Tuesday, gold ornaments weighing about 11 kg, silver articles weighing about 118.5 kg of silver, unaccounted cash of 84 lakh, mobile phones, locker keys of several banks, laptop, computer hard discs and other incriminating documents were seized by DVAC sleuths. 

Also, investments in different types of Crypto currencies to the tune of 34 lakhs have also been unearthed.

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations