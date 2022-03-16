'Punjab and TN shares history of voicing state rights': Stalin wishes Punjab CM-elect Mann

Chennai :

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin wished his to-be Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann on the day of the latter's swearing-in ceremony.





Stalin, looking to forge ties with regional parties of India, has been making strides towards stitching a federal coalition. He recently reached out to Mamata Banerjee over West Bengal Assembly's prorogation, and she has been reportedly invited as a chief guest in DMK party office inauguration at Delhi.





In a similar development, Stalin has extended his wishes to Punjab CM-elect Bhagwant Mann. Making his vision clear, Stalin in his congratulatory message said, "Punjab and Tamil Nadu shares a long history of being vocal about linguistic rights and rights of the state in the Indian Union". He wished AAP's first Punjab CM a successful tenure.







My hearty wishes to Thiru. @BhagwantMann, who is swearing in as Chief Minister of Punjab today. Tamil Nadu & Punjab share a long history of being vocal about linguistic rights & rights of the state in the Indian Union. Wishing the new government in Punjab, a successful tenure. — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) March 16, 2022





Aam Aadmi Party won in Punjab by a landslide drubbing national parties Congress and BJP, and regional heavyweight Akali Dal. The decade-old party wrested 92 seats out of 117.