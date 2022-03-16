Rajiv case convict Murugan goes on fast demanding parole

Vellore :

With his wife Nalini being granted parole and now staying at Brammapuram near Katpadi and co-accused Perarivalan being granted bail after being on parole for months for medical treatment, Murugan has demanded parole on par with his co-accused.





Prison sources revealed that contrary to usual practice, Murugan suddenly refused to take his breakfast and said he was fasting for grant of parole. Officials said that, however no written permission was sought by Murugan. Prison officials were trying to coax the recalcitrant prisoner into taking some nourishment till Tuesday night.





It may be recalled that on an earlier occasion also Nalini was granted parole, but Murugan was never granted that relief due to the cases pending against him