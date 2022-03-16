3 woman die as UPS battery explodes

Coimbatore :

J Vijayalakshmi, 50, her daughters J Archana, 24 and J Anjali, 22 were found dead along with their pet dog in their residence at Rose Garden in Urumandampalayam.





Police said Vijayalakshmi’s husband passed away two years ago. While Archana is employed in a private finance firm in Saibaba Colony, Anjali is working with an IT firm in RS Puram.





A relative of the family had come to their house around 10 am and made repeated knockings on the door. He grew suspicious as there was no response and found smoke emanating from the house.





Based on his information, the Thudiyalur police along with fire service personnel from Kavundampalayam North station arrived and broke open the doors to find three women dead.





Police said Vijayalakshmi and Anjali, who tried to douse the fire, had died of suffocation in the kitchen, while the other woman was found dead in the bedroom.





The bodies of the three were sent for a postmortem examination at Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital (CMCH). After preliminary inquiries, police suspect the UPS blast to have happened due to an electric short circuit. The Coimbatore rural police have registered a case and further inquiries are on.