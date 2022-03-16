10-yr- old killed in cracker blast at home

Madurai :

Investigations by police revealed that Rajan (40), hails from a family involved in cottage industry. They were also making traditional cracker makers. On Monday night Rajan and his family members were engaged in in manufacturing some sort of conventional cracker illegally in one of the rooms in their house. The girl suddenly entered the room, where materials for making the crackers were stored. Suddenly, the raw materials exploded and bringing down the asbestos roof of the room.





The girl who died on the spot has been identified as R Varsha. Besides, the victim’s mother Parvathy also suffered injuries from debris.





The impact of the explosion was so severe that the victim’s body was torn into pieces.





Parvathy, who suffered severe injuries, has been admitted to a hospital. Based on a complaint lodged by the Village Administrative Officer, Rajakkamangalam police have filed a case and are investigating.