PMK releases shadow budget for 2022-23

Chennai :

In the budget, PMK proposes to increase the number of districts in the state by 60 as it states that a district should have a population of not more than 12 lakh. PMK assured enforcement of total prohibition in the state. The other highlights of the shadow budget are a new legislation would be passed for providing 80 per cent employment for Tamils in all the companies in the state, Rs 1,000 for all girls joining colleges and compulsory reservation of 20 per cent for all students in higher education courses, such as medicine, engineering, arts and science colleges.



