Locals irked as cement road laid skipping curing process in Vellore

Vellore :

Sathuvachary is presently undergoing a facelift as part of a pilot project under the Vellore Smart City scheme for which various works are underway in different locations. However, locals were taken aback when corporation officials started to replace the potholed tarred double road with a cement coat without watering the stretch on a daily basis for a fortnight.





Vellore district consumer federation president K Sathiyamoorthy told DT Next, “laying such a road is a waste of public funds as the road will not last long.” Elaborating he said “if the road is to be cut for laying pipelines or drains, then how will it be closed? If it is a tar road, at least patchwork can be undertaken over the cut portion. Whereas in the case of the cement road, the surface once cut cannot be covered properly creating hurdles for two-wheeler riders.”





S Sridhar, an engineer, after inspecting the road said, “unless curing is undertaken for at least a fortnight the cement road will not last more than six months. If properly cured the road will be operable for up to seven years.”





When asked about cement pavements being constructed in the area, Sridhar said, “The pavements are made of cured cement blocks and hence there will not be any issue.” However, Sathiyamoorthy stated, “the blocks might have been cured, but they are placed on uncured cement portions and hence will pose a risk to pedestrians.” When contacted, corporation commissioner Ashok Kumar said, that the corporation engineer will conduct a check.