Govt school teacher arrested for sending obscene message to girl

Coimbatore :

A 42-year-old government school teacher has been arrested under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for sending explicit messages to a girl student in Tirupur.





According to police, the accused Manikandaraj, 42, a social science teacher at Dasarpatti Government School near Dharapuram, had sent obscene messages through WhatsApp to a class 10 girl of the school.





On receiving information, a team of officials from the education department and members of child welfare committee members held an inquiry at the school.





Based on a complaint at All Women’s Police Station- Dharapuram, the police registered a case against the school teacher under POCSO Act and arrested him on Tuesday. Further probe is on.



