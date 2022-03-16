Decomposed body of days-old baby found near village pond at Pernambut

Vellore :

The body of a days-old baby girl was found in bushes near a pond in a village near Pernambut on Tuesday. Locals spotted the baby’s body after foul smell emanated from the bushes near a pond adjacent to an Adi dravidar higher secondary school at TT Mottur near Pernambut and informed the police. Pernambut police, on information, recovered the body and sent it to the Gudiyattam government hospital for postmortem examination. A case has been registered and investigations are on to identify the people who dumped the body in the bushes.



