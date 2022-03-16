LS member seeks funds to form Coimbatore Railway Division

Coimbatore :

Member of Parliament PR Natarajan on Tuesday sought allotment of funds in the budget session of the parliament towards forming the Coimbatore Railway Division. “Formation of a separate Coimbatore railway division through bifurcation from Salem railway division is the dire need of the hour. Hence, I request for allotment of sufficient funds,” said the MP, in a statement. Stating that 180 organisations including members of Chamber of Commerce are demanding for separate railway division at Coimbatore by including Kinathukadavu and Pollachi, now under Palakkad Railway Division, the MP said while forming Salem division in the past, this demand was not fulfilled.



