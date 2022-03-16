Farmers protest against Karnataka for allotment of fund for Mekedatu dam

Thiruchirapalli :

Members of Tamil Nadu Farmers Association staged a protest in Thanjavur against the Karnataka government for allotting Rs 1000 crore for Mekedatu dam construction. The protesters, who gathered in front of the District Collectorate, raised slogans against the Karnataka government.





They demanded the Tamil Nadu government to demand the Centre to insist the Karnataka government to drop the proposed dam project. The protesters claimed that a dam at Mekedatu would be a threat to the livelihood of the Tamil Nadu farmers as most of the paddy cultivators are dependent on Cauvery water.





All political parties of Tamil Nadu should stand united on the issue and organise a state wide protest to express opposition to the construction of the dam, they said and urged the state government to initiate legal proceedings to prevent the project.



