Lakhs attend Aazhi Ther festival in Tiruvarur

Thiruchirapalli :

The pulling of ther, which measures 96 feet in height after the formal decorations and 400 tonnes in weight, is a prominent event of Tamil Nadu. A rope for one km is used to pull the car. HR and CE Minister PK Sekar Babu and Commercial Taxes and Registration Minister P Moorthy inaugurated the festiavl. The Tiruvarur temple car, which is said to be the biggest temple car in the whole of Asia, moved majestically through the main streets of the town. Devotees pulled the car through Keezha Veedhi, Therku Veedhi, Mela Veedhi and Vadakku Veedhi, before it returned to its base in the evening. Religious scholars, heads and members of Tiruvarur Adheenam, Dharmapuram Adheenam and Vellakurichi Adheenam and officials from various departments took part in the grand event.





It is said, the temple car was not properly maintained for the past few years and Chief Minister MK Stalin who came to know about it, ordered for its maintenance, which was completed in time for the festival.





It may be pointed out that minister Sekar Babu was personally visiting Tiruvarur and oversaw the maintenance work.