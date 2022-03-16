Hijab is like protective gear for Muslim women, says MMK’s Jawahirulla

Thiruchirapalli :

Hijab is a protective gear for Muslim women and it neither affects nor interferes with anyone’s religious sentiment. But, the BJP has been spreading hatred against Muslims to divert their failure in developmental projects in Karnataka, while the High Court verdict is contrary to that of the Supreme Court, claimed Manithaneya Makkal Katchi (MMK) president MH Jawahirullah here on Tuesday.





Talking to reporters, Jawahirullah said that wearing of hijab is mandatory and the fundamental right of Muslim women which has been clearly specified in the Holy Quran and the Article 25 of the Constitution Law confirms it. “Karnataka is facing the Assembly election in 2023 and there are several unfulfilled promises and unsolved issues in the state. In order to protect themselves, the ruling BJP has been spreading hatred against Muslims just to divert the people from those promises and issues,” Jawahirullah said.





Pointing out that the votes against the BJP in the five states were less based on the percentage of votes polled, the MMK chief attributed the trend to the division among the anti-BJP parties, which contested separately. “The just gone elections in the five states clearly indicated the need for the unity of like-minded parties”, he said.





Jawahirulla said that Chief Minister MK Stalin had formed the DMK-led alliance during the Assembly polls with like-minded parties and defeated the BJP and its allies in TN. On the same lines, a national-level alliance should be formed to defeat the BJP for which Stalin should initiate steps, he suggested.





Earlier, Jawahirullah inaugurated the training camp for newly-elected members of urban local body.